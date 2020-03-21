National News

Coronavirus: Lai Mohammed Reveals When Buhari Will Address The Nation

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Following public outcry calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to personally address the nation following the pandemic of coronavirus, Lai Mohammed, the minister for culture and Information has revealed that the president would do that when it is appropriate.

Read Also: Coronavirus Has Exposed Buhari As Audio President, Naked Leader: Omokri

Speaking with newsmen, he added that it is what Buhari would tell the public that the senior officers have been saying to the public.

He said: “When it is appropriate, Mr President will address the nation. But, I think what you want to hear from Mr President are the kind of things we are telling you.“This is not to preempt or second guess Mr President, I think he will do the needful.”

