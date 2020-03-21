Coronavirus: Lai Mohammed Reveals When Buhari Will Address The Nation

Following public outcry calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to personally address the nation following the pandemic of coronavirus, Lai Mohammed, the minister for culture and Information has revealed that the president would do that when it is appropriate.

Speaking with newsmen, he added that it is what Buhari would tell the public that the senior officers have been saying to the public.

He said: “When it is appropriate, Mr President will address the nation. But, I think what you want to hear from Mr President are the kind of things we are telling you.“This is not to preempt or second guess Mr President, I think he will do the needful.”