GTBank Rewards Its Customers With A ‘Quick Credit’ Feature

We all remember when GTBank came in and swept the entire country with the ‘737 Ad’. Not only was the song catchy, but the video was also top class. The song was so viral that even non-customers didn’t know when they had a GTBank account opened.

GTBank has now released another beautiful catchy advert with a clear message, ‘Quick Credit’. GTBank customers can now get more out of their account with the ‘Quick Credit‘ feature.

Customers who are salary earners or self-employed, now have access to instant cash and, and payback of 6 – 12 months. Quick Credit gives funds up to N5million at an interest rate of 1.33% monthly with no Hidden Charges.

For more information on Quick credit: https://www.gtbank.com/personal-banking/loans/quick-credit