Metro NewsTrending

GTBank Rewards Its Customers With A ‘Quick Credit’ Feature

By Victor

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Records First Case

The Zimbabwean government on Friday, March 20, reported its first case of coronavirus.Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, who made the...
Read more
EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: No Plans To Shut Down Schools In Akwa Ibom – Gov Emmanuel

Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom states has said that there are no plans to shut down schools in...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: INEC Postpones Bayelsa, Imo, Plateau Bye-Elections Indefinitely

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a statement informing the general public that bye-elections across the country...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Lai Mohammed Reveals When Buhari Will Address The Nation

Following public outcry calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to personally address the nation following the pandemic of coronavirus, Lai...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 21st March 2020.Here are the major headlines.FG To Shut...
Read more
Victor

We all remember when GTBank came in and swept the entire country with the ‘737 Ad’. Not only was the song catchy, but the video was also top class. The song was so viral that even non-customers didn’t know when they had a GTBank account opened.

GTBank has now released another beautiful catchy advert with a clear message, ‘Quick Credit’. GTBank customers can now get more out of their account with the ‘Quick Credit‘ feature.

Customers who are salary earners or self-employed, now have access to instant cash and, and payback of 6 – 12 months. Quick Credit gives funds up to N5million at an interest rate of 1.33% monthly with no Hidden Charges.

GTBank Rewards Its Customers With A 'Quick Credit' Feature

For more information on Quick credit: https://www.gtbank.com/personal-banking/loans/quick-credit

Previous articleCoronavirus: Zimbabwe Records First Case
Next articleCovid-19 Can Kill You, WHO DG Tells Young People
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Listen To Your Govt, T.B. Joshua Tells Followers

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Synagogue Church of All Nations(SCOA) has directed all its members to obey the government especially on instructions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.According to the...
Read more

Test Her Cooking Skills Before You Marry Her – Reno Omokri

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Reno Omokri has taken to social media to share his thoughts on marriage and steps people need to take before getting married.According to Reno,...
Read more

75-Year-Old Defiles 2 And 4 Year Old Sisters In Anambra

Metro News Temitope Alabi - 0
A 75-year- old man, Raphael Mbanyereude aka Papa Okoye, has been arrested by the Anambra state police command for allegedly defiling two sisters aged...
Read more

Coronavirus: Kogi, Zamfara Shut Down Schools

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has ordered the closure of public and private schools in the state indefinitely as measures in preventing the spread...
Read more
- Advertisement -