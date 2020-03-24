Entertainment

Stay At Home Except There Is Emergency, Stella Damasus Tells Fans

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Nollywood actress, Stella Damascus has made a passionate appeal to her fans to stay at home if they are not needed out.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she further stated that the only condition they should go out should be if there is an emergency that requires them.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Test Result Of Atiku’s Daughter-In-Law, Grandchildren Released

She made the appeal following report that the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria has soared to 40.

She wrote: “Please stay home if you don’t need to be out there. If there is no emergency please stay https://t.co/hGxL9LyYKR will not only be saving your life but the lives of everyone around your neighborhood. God help and bless us all.”

