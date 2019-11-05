Nigerians Blast Abba Kyari For Wasting Taxpayers’ Money On London Trip

by Verity Awala

 

Buhari Kyari
Muhammadu Buhari and Abba Kyari

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction over the journey embarked upon by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari to London to present the Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) bill for the president to assent.

Many posited that the Chief of Staff Abba Kyari could have waited for the president to return before the assent or Vice President Yemi Osinbajo could have simply signed on behalf of the president.

They queried the duo for wasting taxpayers’ money on something that could have been done at no cost.

See reactions below

