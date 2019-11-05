Nigerians Blast Abba Kyari For Wasting Taxpayers’ Money On London Trip

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction over the journey embarked upon by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari to London to present the Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) bill for the president to assent.

Many posited that the Chief of Staff Abba Kyari could have waited for the president to return before the assent or Vice President Yemi Osinbajo could have simply signed on behalf of the president.

They queried the duo for wasting taxpayers’ money on something that could have been done at no cost.

PHOTO: Pres @MBuhari assenting to Bill amending Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) Act, assisted by Chief of Staff Abba Kyari. The amended Bill will generate an est. $500m in additional revenues for the FG in 2020, and over $1bn from 2021 | Nov 4, 2019 pic.twitter.com/1zDbKh7Pse — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 4, 2019

See reactions below

As the Vice President academic was on errand from Daura (Kastina) to Ilare (Osun) to represent the PMB at the wedding ceremony: Here's the Nigerian President @MBuhari and Vice President Administration, Malam Abba Kyari doing REAL work from PMB's home town (London). 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/KPnVQD9lEW — PDP Vanguard (@PDPVanguard) November 4, 2019

Prez @MBuhari departed Abuja last Monday. On Tue NASS passed the Deep Offshore Bill. 5 days later, Abba Kyari hops into the choicest Prez jet & hits London for Baba to "sa hanu", as if Baba won't return to Abuja. Meanwhile, this trip cost 9ja taxpayers at least $140k! — Chuks Akunna (@akunnachux) November 5, 2019

Abba Kyari flew to London to give @MBuhari a piece of paper to sign. I thought there is a VP? — Mr Integrity (@Intergrity56) November 4, 2019

Make no mistake about it.

The vice president of Nigeria today, is @MBuhari 's chief of staff Abba Kyari. Pastor Osibanjo is just an errand boy . imagine Abba Kyari visiting London to go and submit bill to Buhari that's officially on vacation.# Lagos Island. # Buhari. pic.twitter.com/YsNHN0yPzi — Chinonso Nwaoriaku (@ChinonsoNwaori2) November 5, 2019

Just a quick reminder that Abba Kyari is the de factor president of Nigeria — Ekiti No. 1 Shawarma Plug (@iMotivateAfrica) November 5, 2019

Abba Kyari, the next power behind our throne after Mamman Daura in #Nigeria. They are done with Osinbajo, a scaffolding material to give false 2023 hope to the Yorubas. Tinubu is the next on their list. Wait for it. pic.twitter.com/ECKRXYmnU2 — AyeMojubar ☣️ (@ayemojubar) November 4, 2019