Governor Makinde Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has confirmed he has contracted the deadly coronavirus.

The Governor made this known in a statement on Twitter.

”I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate” the tweet reads.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Akeredolu Orders Total Closure Of Markets In Ondo

See the post below: