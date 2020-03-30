National NewsUncategorized

Governor Makinde Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

The Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has confirmed he has contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde

The Governor made this known in a statement on Twitter.

”I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate” the tweet reads.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Akeredolu Orders Total Closure Of Markets In Ondo

See the post below:

