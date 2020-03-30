Governor Makinde Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has confirmed he has contracted the deadly coronavirus.
The Governor made this known in a statement on Twitter.
”I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate” the tweet reads.
I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate. pic.twitter.com/SX6UAYBb0S
— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 30, 2020