COVID-19: Buhari Approves Release Of 70,000MT Of Grains

As a way of ameliorating Nigerians struggle during the lock down of some part of the nation over novel coronavirus, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the released of 70,000 metric tons of grains to the masses.

According to Mr Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, who made the announcement, the distribution would be done in trances.

He said:

“The President has approved the released 70,000 metric tons of grains from the National Strategic Reserve, for distribution to the poor, the vulnerable and those whose livelihoods will be affected by the lockdown.

“The first tranche of about 6,000 metric tons will go to Lagos, Ogun and the FCT, while the remaining will go to other frontline states in the fight against COVID-19.

“In the continuing effort to ensure very minimal disruption of upstream oil and gas exploration and operation in Nigeria, Mr President has approved limited operations exemptions for operating companies, services and logistics companies in the Nigerian upstream sector.

“They will ensure regular gas supplies to power turbines that supply domestic electricity,” he said.