Coronavirus Patient In Ekiti Discharged After Testing Negative

The 37-year-old COVID-19 patient in Ekiti state has been discharged.

The patient has been receiving treatment since March 18 at the Ekiti State Infection Disease Control Centre situated inside Oba Adejuyigbe General Hospital in Ado-Ekiti.

According to the report, he was confirmed negative on Tuesday, having fully recovered from the deadly coronavirus.

Daily Trust quoted the index patient as saying: “I appreciate the state government, the medical team and entire Ekiti people for standing by me at my trying moment.”

The state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, also confirmed his status, saying he was confirmed free of the virus after all further tests were carried out.

“We are happy to inform Nigerians, most especially the Ekiti residents that the only index case in the state has been discharged today, he has been treated of the deadly coronavirus,” she said.

Dr. Yaya–Kolade noted that the state was monitoring the 41 contacts that are currently in self-isolation, saying all necessary tests have been done to curb the spread of the virus in the state.