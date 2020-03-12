General NewsWorld news

12-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Coronavirus In Belgium

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

A 12-year-old girl confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) patient has died in Belgium, health officials announced on Tuesday.

According to a government spokesman, Dr Emmanuel Andre, the young age of the fatality “is a very rare occurrence”, adding that her death “touches us”.

Additionally, a 30-year-old nurse also lost her life because of the virus.

Read Also: Coronavirus: US Regulator Approves Chloroquine For Emergency Treatment

This young girl’s death will be the first death of a child in the coronavirus crisis gripping Belgium, which has now recorded a total 705 deaths from the disease it causes, according to the latest official toll, AFP reports.

