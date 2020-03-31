‘Coronavirus Has Exposed Nigeria’s Poor Healthcare System’ – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that Nigeria’s poor healthcare system has been exposed due to its inability to handle the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

Gbajabiamila took to his Twitter page to share a couple of video clips on Tuesday.

In the video, the speaker of the House of Representatives said;

“None of us living in Nigeria today has ever experienced a time such as this.

At this moment, when our determination to succeed is surpassed only by our recognition of the dire consequences of falling short; we’re hopeful that our best efforts will be enough.

“This crisis has exposed in the worst possible way the evident weaknesses of our health system.

“After this is over and moving forward, we must do everything in our power to ensure that we will never again come upon a moment such as this, as ill-equipped as we are now,” he added.

The Speaker captioned the post;

”I have the mandate of my colleagues to deliver our collective resolve to Nigerians in our fight against the #COVID-19 pandemic.“

Read Also: Coronavirus: US Regulator Approves Chloroquine For Emergency Treatment

Watch the video clips below: