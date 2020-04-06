I Have A Crush On Don Jazzy, Teni Declares

Popular Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata simply known as Teni has revealed that she has an emotional crush on popular record label owner and music entrepreneur, Michael Collins Ajereh simply known and addressed as Don Jazzy.

Since she made the revelation via her official Twitter handle on Monday, 6th April, her fans have been reacting.

In recent times, the ‘case’ crooner has made it a habit to tease her followers with her remarks on social media.

She wrote:

I have an emotional crush on Don jazzy!