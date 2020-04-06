National News

SERAP Asks FG, CBN To Provide Spending Details On COVID-19 Relief Funds

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has advised the Federal Government to use electronic transfer for the payment of N5,000 to the poor people, rather than making physical payment.

The group said transferring the N5,000 electronically would be more cost-effective than the distribution of cash to citizens.

The group also demanded that the Federal Government provide it with the details of school children who are benefiting from the school feeding programme, which the government said was still running despite the lockdown in some states.

See the post below:

