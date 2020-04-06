“Everyone Who Attended Funke Akindele’s Trial Should Be Quarantined” – Iyabo Ojo Shares Her Observation

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has advised that those who were present for the trial of her colleague, Funke Akindele should be quarantined because there was no act of social distancing.

Ojo took to her social media page to plead with the Lagos state government to temper justice with mercy in the case against Funke Akindele, even though she admitted that the latter flattered in her actions.

The single mom of two wrote;

”What happened was wrong no doubt, however, we’re all humans and no one is perfect, .

So on her behalf & hubby I apologise once again 🙏🙏🙏.

It’s going to be ok dear, stay strong @funkejenifaakindele @jjcskillz this shall pass ..

.

However, I will like to bring to your notice sir, that everyone most especially the media personnel who went to court today on this issue should all be quarantined bcos there was no social distancing in display. Thank you sir @jidesanwoolu“

Read Also: Court Sentences Funke Akindele, Husband To 14 Days Community Service

See the post below: