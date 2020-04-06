LifestyleHealth and Food

Doctors Rejects FG’s Decision To Invite Chinese Doctors

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has described as embarrassing, the proposed move by the federal government of Nigeria to invite Chinese doctors into the country over the novel coronavirus.

This was contained in a statement signed by the association’s president Francis Faduyile.

“It is a thing of embarrassment to the membership of the Association and other health workers who are giving their best in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic under deplorable working conditions, and a fragile health system to be subjected to the ignominy of not being carried along in arriving at such a decision,” it said.

Read AlsoI’m Ashamed Of Pastors Misleading People On Coronavirus: Pastor Ashimolowo (Video)

“The lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), grossly inadequate test kits, and test centres across the country, and the absolute lack of any form of insurance for the workforce are primordial issues begging for attention at this time.

“We are therefore profoundly dismayed to learn that the Federal Government is instead inviting the Chinese who from available accounts are not out of the woods themselves. The spike in cases and the death toll from COVID-19 in Italy coincided with the arrival of the Chinese in the guise of offering assistance. Even the United Nations has only just recently commended the efforts of Nigeria so far.”

NMA appreciated the work of health workers combating COVID-19, and said it “expects the Government to show appreciation by channelling the available resources and donations to improving testing facilities to detect more cases and ramp up capacity to train more workers”.

