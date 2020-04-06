Uche Elendu Begs Police To Release Funke Akindele (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has pleaded with the Lagos State police to release of her colleague and friend, Funke Akindele.

The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of the popular actress, pointing out that her twin babies are in need of their mother.

READ ALSO – Uche Elendu Denies Saying She’s Lonely And looking for Love

Recall that Funke Akindele was arrested by the police for disobeying lockdown orders by hosting a party in celebration of her husband’s 43rd birthday.

The police on Monday charged the actress to a Lagos Court at Ogba.

If found guilty, Jenifa, as she is popularly called, risks a jail term of one month or a fine of N100,000.

See Her Post Here: