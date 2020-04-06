Adesuwa Etomi Reveals What People Didn’t Know About Her

Adesuwa Etomi, Nollywood actress and wife to popular Nigerian singer turned politician, Banky W, has revealed the one thing people probably didn’t know about her.

According to the screen diva, not many know that she is a funny lady because she is so guarded.

She made the sterling revelation in a post on her official Twitter handle on Monday

“One thing people probably don’t know about me…cause I’m so guarded is that (I’ve been told that) I’m really funny.”