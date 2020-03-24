Banky W, Wife Self-Isolate As AMVCA’s Participant Tests Positive For COVID-19

Following an announcement by the Lagos state government that all participants at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) should go into isolation, Banky W says he and his wife, Adesua Etomi are already doing that.

Prof Akin Abayomi in a tweet on Tuesday said participants of the event may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in the state, and are most likely to have been exposed to COVID-19 Infection.

In reaction to the announcement, Banky said people shouldn’t wait until they know an infected person before you take it seriously.

Mrs W and were already self-isolating since last week.. and here’s the thing… everyone else who attended the AMVCA’s should already have been doing the same. This threat is real. Don’t wait until you know an infected person before you take it seriously. Please.