‘Coronavirus Will Wipe Away All Corrupt Leaders’ – Mosun Filani

Popular Yoruba actress, Mosun Filani has taken to her Instagram page to react to the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria and she decided to drop a pray point.

Filani shared an image with a caption that says that the deadly disease should wipe away all corrupt leaders in the country.

In her words;

“My low key prayer is that this CORO will wipe away all our corrupt leaders!

My loud and sincere prayer is that we the innocent and suffering masses won’t partake out of this deadly virus. Amen.”

See the full post below: