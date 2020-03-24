Senate Adjourns Plenary Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The Nigerian Senate has suspended plenary until April 7 over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Upper Chamber also urged the Federal Government to devote special funds to fight the dreaded disease.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed these resolutions of the Senate after a closed-door session of the upper chamber.

According to Lawan, this step is a preventive measure to curb the spread of the virus.

Lawan enjoined Senators to watch out for any emergency, while he asked the Senate Committee on Health and Communicable Disease to move into action to ensure proper coordination of activities.