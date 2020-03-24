National News

Senate Adjourns Plenary Over Coronavirus Outbreak

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now 42

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country has recorded two new cases of Covid-19, bringing the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Senate Adjourns Plenary Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The Nigerian Senate has suspended plenary until April 7 over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.The Upper Chamber also urged the...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 1

Stay In Bush Till Covid-19 Is Over, Miyetti Allah Tells Members

Bello Bodejo, national president of the Miyetti Allah Kautal, has asked members to shut down cattle markets amid the...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 1

One Dead As Hantavirus Hits China Amid COVID-19

China has been hit by another virus known as hantavirus which is spread by rodents and can be transmitted...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Jamb Suspends Services Nationwide Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Nigerian Senate has suspended plenary until April 7 over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Upper Chamber also urged the Federal Government to devote special funds to fight the dreaded disease.

Also Read: COVID-19: Nigeria Could Be Heading To Something Dangerous Like In China, Italy – FG Warns

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed these resolutions of the Senate after a closed-door session of the upper chamber.

According to Lawan, this step is a preventive measure to curb the spread of the virus.

Lawan enjoined Senators to watch out for any emergency, while he asked the Senate Committee on Health and Communicable Disease to move into action to ensure proper coordination of activities.

Previous articleStay In Bush Till Covid-19 Is Over, Miyetti Allah Tells Members
Next articleCOVID-19: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now 42
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now 42

National News Verity Awala - 0
The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country has recorded two new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number to 42.The agency...
Read more

Stay In Bush Till Covid-19 Is Over, Miyetti Allah Tells Members

National News Verity Awala - 1
Bello Bodejo, national president of the Miyetti Allah Kautal, has asked members to shut down cattle markets amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country,...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG Orders Civil Servants To Work From Home

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed public servants to work from home in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.The Head of Civil...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ben Ayade Orders Complete Lockdown Of Cross River

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, has declared a total lockdown in the state, as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus...
Read more
- Advertisement -