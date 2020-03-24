Metro News

Ecobank Shuts Down Wuse Branch After Customer Dies Of COVID-19

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Ecobank Plc has shut down its Wuse II branch in Abuja temporarily because Suleiman Achimugu, who died of coronavirus, visited the branch.

Achimugu, the first case of death from COVID-19 in the country was a former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC).

The bank said in a statement on Tuesday that Achimugu visited the branch on March 12 but did not show any symptoms at the time of the visit.

Covid-19: No Infected Person Was Onboard Aircraft- Air Peace

The bank also said all its staff at the branch have been put on mandatory self-isolation.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is a global pandemic. Nigeria, very sadly, this morning recorded its first death, which unfortunately is one of our valued customers. Our most sincere condolences to the family,” the statement read.

“Our attention has been drawn to the fact that the deceased was at our Wuse I, Abuja Branch on 12 March 2020, twelve days ago. The deceased did not show any symptom at the time of the visit.

“In line with best standards and out COVIO-19 response plans, we have, therefore, immediately temporarily closed the branch and all staff at the location have been put in mandatory self-isolation for 14 days, in full compliance with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control guidelines and to ensure their wellbeing and those at our customers. We have promptly informed the NCDC.”

The bank asked customers who have visited the branch since March 12 to take the necessary precautions.

“We are further requesting, through this communication, that anyone who visited the branch between 12 March 2020 and now should take the necessary mandatory recommended step of self-isolation for 14 days and contact the NCDC. Should any of these persons feel sick or exhibit any symptoms do immediately call NCDC on 0800 970000 10 (Toll-Free Call Centre) for assistance and guidance,” it said.

