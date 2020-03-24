Jamb Suspends Services Nationwide Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended services requiring physical contacts in its offices and centres nationwide for two weeks.

Recall that some days ago, the board debunked rumours of rescheduling exams.

JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this news in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The board also announced the suspension of all services requiring biometric verification indefinitely.

This development is coming days after the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) postponed WASSCE 2020 indefinitely over Coronavirus fears.