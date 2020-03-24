BREAKING: Lagos Orders All Participants Of AMVCA To Go Into Isolation

The Lagos state government has asked all attendees of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on 14th March at Eko Hotels to go into isolation.

According to the state government, they may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to COVID19 Infection.

The information was given via the official twitter account of the state government on Tuesday.

It tweeted: “I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection.”

