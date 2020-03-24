Entertainment

BREAKING: Lagos Orders All Participants Of AMVCA To Go Into Isolation

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now 42

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country has recorded two new cases of Covid-19, bringing the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Senate Adjourns Plenary Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The Nigerian Senate has suspended plenary until April 7 over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.The Upper Chamber also urged the...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 1

Stay In Bush Till Covid-19 Is Over, Miyetti Allah Tells Members

Bello Bodejo, national president of the Miyetti Allah Kautal, has asked members to shut down cattle markets amid the...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 1

One Dead As Hantavirus Hits China Amid COVID-19

China has been hit by another virus known as hantavirus which is spread by rodents and can be transmitted...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Jamb Suspends Services Nationwide Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended...
Read more
Verity Awala

AMVCA award
AMVCA award

The Lagos state government has asked all attendees of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on 14th March at Eko Hotels to go into isolation.

According to the state government, they may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to COVID19 Infection.

The information was given via the official twitter account of the state government on Tuesday.

It tweeted: “I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection.”

Read Also: Senate Adjourns Plenary Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Previous articleFunke Akindele Gets Celebrated By Her Stepchildren On Mother’s Day (Photo)
Next articleEcobank Shuts Down Wuse Branch After Customer Dies Of COVID-19
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Funke Akindele Gets Celebrated By Her Stepchildren On Mother’s Day (Photo)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele was recently celebrated by her stepchildren, Tamira and Josiah Bello on Mother’s Day.Information Nigeria recalls the actress, who is...
Read more

IK Ogbonna Opens Up On His Addiction To Pornography (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 1
Popular Nigerian actor, Ik Ogbonna recently recounted how he became addicted to pornography at a tender age.It appears this quarantine period is taking a...
Read more

Prayers Can’t Cure Coronavirus – Comedian Ali Baba

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Veteran comedian Alibaba has shared his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic and according to him, the disease cannot be cured by prayers.Ali Baba advised...
Read more

Don Jazzy Mocks Politicians Over Inability To Travel Abroad For Medical Treatment

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Foremost record label executive, Michael Collins Ajereh simply known and addressed as Don Jazzy has mocked the Nigerian leader of the state of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -