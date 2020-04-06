‘I Pray I Survive This’ – Funke Akindele Tweets After Arrest (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele shared her pain on Twitter, just after being arrested by the Lagos State Police for violating a lockdown order on coronavirus.

Recall that the Federal Government had issued an order which banned a public gathering of more than 20 people.

However, the actress incited social media outrage for hosting a crowded birthday party for her husband, JJC Skillz on his 43rd birthday.

The actress tweeted: “I just pray I survive this. I’m so broken.”

See Her Tweet Here: