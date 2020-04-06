Entertainment

‘I Pray I Survive This’ – Funke Akindele Tweets After Arrest (Photo)

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele shared her pain on Twitter, just after being arrested by the Lagos State Police for violating a lockdown order on coronavirus. 

Recall that the Federal Government had issued an order which banned a public gathering of more than 20 people.

However, the actress incited social media outrage for hosting a crowded birthday party for her husband, JJC Skillz on his 43rd birthday.

The actress tweeted: “I just pray I survive this. I’m so broken.”

See Her Tweet Here:

Funke Akindele
Funke’s Tweet

