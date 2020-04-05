Entertainment

Police Arrest Funke Akindele For Hosting House Party During Lockdown

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

The Lagos state police command has announced the arrest of actress Funke Akindele Bello for organising a social gathering of more than 20 people, despite a law forbidding such as a result of coronavirus.

Bala Elkana, the state Police Public Relations Officer in a statement on Sunday, said fast-rising singer, Afeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley was to turn himself in for being in the gathering or risk being declared wanted.

Read AlsoReactions As Funke Akindele Throws House Party For Husband Amid Lockdown

The actress organised the large gathering to celebrate her husband’s birthday, Abdul Rasheed Bello – popularly known as JJC Skillz, at Amen estate in Lagos.

