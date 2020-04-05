Reactions As Funke Akindele Throws House Party For Husband Amid Lockdown

Following the viral video of Actress Funke Akindele, her husband and those close to her partying, Nigerians have taken to social media to call her out.

Social media users expressed their disappointment at the ace actress for ignoring the importance of social distancing at a time like this.

Some users pointed out that she was a wrong fit in the awareness video from the NCDC that asked people to practice social distancing.

The party she threw has aggravated many as a few users called for her arrest.

See Reactions Here: