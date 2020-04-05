Funke Akindele Clears The Air On Lockdown House Party (Photo)

Nollywood star actress Funke Akindele has reacted to the backlash she has received from fans after hosting a house party to celebrate her husband, JJC Skillz on his 43rd birthday.

The actress, addressing the call against her not being careful enough to maintain social distancing amidst the Coronavirus pandemic pointed out that everyone in the video that went viral has been together for two weeks.

She stressed that they have all been together for that long and her fans need to worry less.

The actress further stated that they were already working on a film project before the lockdown, hence, they’ve all been together.

See Her Post Here: