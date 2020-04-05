36-Year-Old Man Dies Of Coronavirus In Lagos Private Hospital

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has revealed the death of a 36-year-old Nigerian man who died of COVID-19 in the state.

The commissioner made the announcement on his Twitter handle on Sunday, noting it is the second COVID-19 death recorded in the state.

“We lost a #COVID19 patient; a 36-year-old Nigerian, male, who died in a private facility on April 4, 2020. “The total number of #COVID19 patients who have died are now two,” he tweeted.

No further information was given about the medical history of the patient nor any travel history.