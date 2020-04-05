Coronavirus

36-Year-Old Man Dies Of Coronavirus In Lagos Private Hospital

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Osun Discharges Index Case As Oyetola Seeks 30 Days National Lockdown

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has announced that the index case of coronavirus in the state has been discharged...
Read more
PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

PDP Charges NASS To Ensure Transparency In N500bn Intervention Proposal

The Peoples Democratic Party has charged the national assembly to ensure transparency in the disbursement of the N500 billion...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Niger Relaxes Curfew; Asks Civil Servants To Resume

 Niger state government has asked the state civil servant to resume work and also announced a relaxation of the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Reps Seek 2-Month Free Power Supply To Nigerians

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has announced that the lower chamber is currently proposing a...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: CONCACAF Nations League Finals Postponed

The region governing body of CONCACAF Nations League has announced that the competition finals scheduled to be staged in...
Read more
Verity Awala

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has revealed the death of a 36-year-old Nigerian man who died of COVID-19 in the state.

The commissioner made the announcement on his Twitter handle on Sunday, noting it is the second COVID-19 death recorded in the state.

“We lost a #COVID19 patient; a 36-year-old Nigerian, male, who died in a private facility on April 4, 2020. “The total number of #COVID19 patients who have died are now two,” he tweeted.

Read Also: COVID-19: Osun Discharges Index Case As Oyetola Seeks 30 Days National Lockdown

No further information was given about the medical history of the patient nor any travel history.

Previous articlePolice Arrest Funke Akindele For Hosting House Party During Lockdown
Next articleEdo Govt Seals Off 13 Churches For Flouting Social Distancing Order
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Lagos Discharges 5 More Coronavirus Patients

Coronavirus Valerie Oke - 0
The Lagos state government has discharged another 5 sets of coronavirus patients which includes a 10-year-old girl.This was made known by the state governor...
Read more

COVID-19: Rivers Index Case Tests Negative

Coronavirus Valerie Oke - 0
Rivers state government has announced that the only confirmed case of novel coronavirus in the state has tested negative after intense medicare, Vanguard reports.According...
Read more

NCDC Confirms 10 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

Coronavirus Amaka Odozi - 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed ten fresh cases of coronavirus, Covid-19 in the country, bringing the total to 224.This comes...
Read more

Oyo Records New Coronavirus Case

Coronavirus Michael Isaac - 0
The Oyo State government has recorded a new positive case of COVID-19. A statement released by the Acting Chairman of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task...
Read more
- Advertisement -