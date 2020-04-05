Metro News

Edo Govt Seals Off 13 Churches For Flouting Social Distancing Order

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Osun Discharges Index Case As Oyetola Seeks 30 Days National Lockdown

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has announced that the index case of coronavirus in the state has been discharged...
Read more
PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

PDP Charges NASS To Ensure Transparency In N500bn Intervention Proposal

The Peoples Democratic Party has charged the national assembly to ensure transparency in the disbursement of the N500 billion...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Niger Relaxes Curfew; Asks Civil Servants To Resume

 Niger state government has asked the state civil servant to resume work and also announced a relaxation of the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Reps Seek 2-Month Free Power Supply To Nigerians

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has announced that the lower chamber is currently proposing a...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: CONCACAF Nations League Finals Postponed

The region governing body of CONCACAF Nations League has announced that the competition finals scheduled to be staged in...
Read more
Verity Awala

No fewer than 13 churches were on Sunday sealed by the Enforcement Team on COVID-19 in Ovia South-West Local Government Council of Edo state, for failure to adhere to the state’s social distancing order.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Vice Chairman of the council, Mr Fred Aimienwanwu, led the task force team on the exercise.

According to Aimienwanwu, the team had visited some worship centres in order to ensure total compliance with the state government’s order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The enforcement team was, however, mandated by the council boss, Mr Destiny Enabulele, to enforce compliance and seal off the churches defying government’s order.

He noted that following a tip-off by some people, his sprang into action.

“These observers reported that some churches directed their members to attend service in spite of the lockdown order by the federal, state and local governments,” he said.

He further warned businesses and worship centres within the council area to adhere to the orders given by President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Godwin Obaseki and by extension, the local government chairman.

“There will be no hidden place for defaulters,” the vice chairman warned. Aimienwanwu was accompanied by other members of the committee, Secretary to the Local Government, Obateru Oladimeji and the Divisional Police Officer, Iguobazuwa division, Adenodi Bamidele, among others. (NAN)

Previous article36-Year-Old Man Dies Of Coronavirus In Lagos Private Hospital
Next articleTaraba Couple Marry In Their Living Room Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Covid-19: Dapo Abiodun Inspects Relief Materials Before Disbursement (Photos)

Metro News Valerie Oke - 0
Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has shared photos of the relief materials expected to be distributed to people following the lockdown of the state...
Read more

Gov Abiodun Celebrates 9-Year-Old Girl Who Donated N950 To Ogun To Fight COVID-19

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has taken to his official Twitter handle to personally celebrate the young girl who donated N950 to the state...
Read more

RSS Officers Nabs Three Robbery Suspects In Lagos

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
Officers of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, on Friday night arrested three robbery suspects at Toyota Bus Stop, Oshodi area of Lagos.The suspects, Abass...
Read more

The Age Of The Start-ups: The Familiar Path Of Companies That Have Failed The Test Of Time In The Nigerian Market

Metro News Victor - 0
Africa, specifically Nigeria has become a center of attraction for both investors and new businesses, irrespective of the failures by several Startups in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -