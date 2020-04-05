Edo Govt Seals Off 13 Churches For Flouting Social Distancing Order

No fewer than 13 churches were on Sunday sealed by the Enforcement Team on COVID-19 in Ovia South-West Local Government Council of Edo state, for failure to adhere to the state’s social distancing order.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Vice Chairman of the council, Mr Fred Aimienwanwu, led the task force team on the exercise.

According to Aimienwanwu, the team had visited some worship centres in order to ensure total compliance with the state government’s order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The enforcement team was, however, mandated by the council boss, Mr Destiny Enabulele, to enforce compliance and seal off the churches defying government’s order.

He noted that following a tip-off by some people, his sprang into action.

“These observers reported that some churches directed their members to attend service in spite of the lockdown order by the federal, state and local governments,” he said.

He further warned businesses and worship centres within the council area to adhere to the orders given by President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Godwin Obaseki and by extension, the local government chairman.

“There will be no hidden place for defaulters,” the vice chairman warned. Aimienwanwu was accompanied by other members of the committee, Secretary to the Local Government, Obateru Oladimeji and the Divisional Police Officer, Iguobazuwa division, Adenodi Bamidele, among others. (NAN)