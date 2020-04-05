Coronavirus

Lagos Discharges 5 More Coronavirus Patients

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The Lagos state government has discharged another 5 sets of coronavirus patients which includes a 10-year-old girl.

This was made known by the state governor via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, 5th April.

He wrote:

“Dear Lagosians, yesterday I announced the discharge of one more patient from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

“Today, I am happy to inform you that five more patients comprising two males and three females including a 10-year-old girl have tested negative twice to #COVID19

“These 5 patients have been discharged to reunite with their families. This brings to a total of 29, the number of patients who have fully recovered and have been discharged from our facility at Yaba.

“Although, there is a strong indication that the State is winning the battle against #COVID19, it is imperative that we remain steadfast to curtail the spread.

“I strongly advise that we continue to observe #Social_Distancing. Let us #StayHomeStaySafe to #SaveLives

“I want to also use this opportunity to advise Lagosians against stigmatizing the discharged patients. We need to do all we can to support them to get over the experience as soon as possible.

“Once again, I wish to thank our frontline health workers, members of the Lagos State Health Family and the Emergency Operation Centre for all their hardwork. You all have been nothing short of amazing.

“Together, we will beat #COVID19”

