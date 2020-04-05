Comedian Alibaba Disowns Dino Melaye

Legendary humour merchant, Ali Baba has disclaimed controversial ex-lawmaker, Dino Melaye as being a comedian.
It all started with Kayode Ogundamisi, a popular political commentator sharing a clip of the former lawmaker making claims that 5g network is responsible for coronavirus.
Sharing the video, the popular commentator described the former lawmaker as a “famous Nigerian comedian.”
In a swift reaction, Ali Baba replied by saying he is not one of them.
He wrote:
He is not one of us… we take beg God you
