Coronavirus

Over 6,700 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In Africa

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

World newsVerity Awala - 0

Father, Mother, 11 Children Down With Coronavirus

A Spanish family of father, mother and eleven children have all contracted Coronavirus.DailyMail UK reports that the Cebrian Gervas family...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

Missing Osun Coronavirus Patient Found

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode has confirmed that the coronavirus patient that absconded...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: FG Seeks NASS Approval For N500bn Intervention Fund

Following move by the federal government of Nigeria to eradicate the novel coronavirus in the country, an approval has...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: No Licence Has Been Issued For 5g In Nigeria – Presidency

Series of conspiracy theory has been making the rounds drawing the relationship between electromagnetic waves emitted from 5g networks...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: What Chinese Doctors Are Coming To Do In Nigeria – FG

The federal government of Nigeria has come out to clarify that the 18-man Chinese medical team coming to Nigeria...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 reports that there are now more than over 6,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent.

According to the centre, the whole of Africa has rising cases with a handful of countries holding out.

It notes however that it will keep updating “this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, Southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University, and from official government data.”

Read Also: Missing Osun Coronavirus Patient Found

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major stats as at April 3
Confirmed cases = 7, 933

Number of deaths = 334

Recoveries = 702

Infected countries = 50

Virus-free countries = 4

Previous articleCelebrity Week In Review: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Their Loved Ones Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Two Patients Earlier Declared Negative Test Positive In Edo

Coronavirus Verity Awala - 0
There is tension at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) after two patients earlier declared negative have tested positive for coronavirus, Daily Trust...
Read more

NCDC Apologises For Mistake In Coronavirus Update, Says Total Now 209

Coronavirus Valerie Oke - 0
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) has issued an unreserved apology to the general public for giving a wrong update on the numbers of...
Read more

Coronavirus: Former DG Of Nigeria Law School Dies In UK

Coronavirus Michael Isaac - 0
A former Director-General of the Nigeria Law School, Dr Koleade Abayomi has died in the United Kingdom (UK) after contracting Coronavirus, Guardian reports.A statement...
Read more

Six Coronavirus Patients Escape From Isolation Center

Coronavirus Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Osun state government has launched a manhunt for six persons who tested positive for coronavirus but escaped from isolation center in Ejigbo area...
Read more
- Advertisement -