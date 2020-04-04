Over 6,700 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In Africa

Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 reports that there are now more than over 6,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent.

According to the centre, the whole of Africa has rising cases with a handful of countries holding out.

It notes however that it will keep updating “this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, Southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University, and from official government data.”

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major stats as at April 3

Confirmed cases = 7, 933

Number of deaths = 334

Recoveries = 702

Infected countries = 50

Virus-free countries = 4