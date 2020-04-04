Entertainment

Celebrity Week In Review: Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Their Loved Ones Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, some Nigerian celebrities still found time to celebrate their loved ones on their special days.

Funke AKindele
Funke Akindele

Popular comic actress, Funke Akindele, also known as Jenifa, took to her social media space to celebrate her heart rob, JJC Skillz on his birthday.

The actress, who welcomed twins for the singer, penned a heartfelt birthday message and she stop at that because she has dedicated her day to celebrate her man.

AY and Mabel Makun
AY and Mabel Makun

No one can forget how comedian, AY Makun sprayed dollar notes on his wife, Mabel as turned a year older.

Segun Ogungbe, Omowunmi Ajiboye and Atinuke
Popular Yoruba actor, Segun Ogungbe, his wives,Omowunmi and Atinuke

Earlier in the week, Yoruba actor, Segun Ogungbe also celebrated his two wives ahead of their birthdays in the month of April.

The polygamous singer, who is fond of showing off his beautiful family on social media, also wrote a message dedicated to the women in his life and it isn’t even the month of love.

Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola
Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola

Singer, Timi Dakolo’s name definitely screams love. To the surprise of many, the ‘Iyawo mi’ crooner admitted he almost forgot his marriage anniversary due to the ravaging coronavirus but he still made it up to his wife.

In summary, do not let this situation weigh you down and stop you from showing love to every and any one around you.

Make sure you practice social distancing, wash your hands, use your hand sanitizers, and stay at home to protect you and your loved ones.

This too shall pass.

