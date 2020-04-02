Entertainment

Nollywood Actor, Segun Ogungbe Celebrates His Two Wives Ahead Of Their Birthdays In April

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Nollywood actor, Segun Ogungbe took to Instagram to celebrate his two beautiful wives, who were born in the month of April.

Segun Ogungbe and his two wives
Segun Ogungbe and his two wives

Using one stone to kill two beds, the actor penned a lovely message which reads;

“Birthdays are once in a year but in my heart I celebrate you both❤❤ everyday for the love❣ shared, the peace🕊🕊, the maturity and the blessings🙏🙏 you all carry along as a strong and good woman you have been💕💕💕 @atinukeogungbe (12TH APRIL)
@omowunmiajiboye(17TH APRIL)
I couldn’t have imagine living my life without you behind me everyday, anytime and always ❤❤❤❤❤ Blessed be unto the days you both entered my life 🙏🙏🙏🙏
I love you now and will always do 😘😘😘❤❤❤
Happy birthday in advance Mines😍😍 💋💋”

See the post below:

The actor’s post
The actors post

