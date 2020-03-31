Lifestyle

Timi Dakolo, Wife Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Sierra Leone Records First Case Of Coronavirus

Sierra Leone has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus.The government made this known on Tuesday, making it...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: US Regulator Approves Chloroquine For Emergency Treatment

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine alongside some other...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Sultan Slams Muslim Clerics For Misleading Followers

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has slammed some Islamic clerics over their non-adherence to instructions by experts on...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Lockdown By Buhari Is Legal, Says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari on the federal capital territory (FCT), Lagos and...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Reps Donate 2 Months’ Salaries For Fight Against COVID-19

The members of the House of Representatives have resolved to donate their two months’ salary to support the fight...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wedding anniversary with his photographer wife, Busola Dakolo.

Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola
Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola

Although, the singer confessed that he almost forgot due to coronavirus but it is better late than never.

The father of theee shared a picture showing him and his wife dressed in native attires with the caption;

“Happy wedding to Timi Dakolo and Busola Dakolo,Many more beautiful years to you guys.This corona season is making a brother Forget many . Oh I am timi Dakolo sef(see what I am saying?)Happy anniversary to Us”.

Read Also: “Use This Period Wisely” – Burna Boy Advices Nigerians On Live Video

See his post below:

Previous articleLabour Warns Against Increase In Electricity Tarrif Amid COVID-19
Next articleYou Fasted And Prayed But Still Got Denied Visa – Reno Omokri Gives Reason For This
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

See How Comedian AY Makun Is Celebrating His Wife’s Birthday

Lifestyle Temitope Alabi - 0
Nigerian comedian AY Makun has taken to his page to share a video of himself celebrating his wife Mabel who turned a year older...
Read more

Arsenal Superstar, Mesut Ozil And Wife Welcome Their First Child

Lifestyle Amaka Odozi - 0
Arsenal superstar, Mesut Ozil and his wife, Amine Ozil have welcomed their first child together amid the ravaging coronavirus.The German footballer announced the birth...
Read more

Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Tinubu At 68

Lifestyle Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has taken to his official Twitter handle to eulogise the former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu...
Read more

Atiku Celebrates Tinubu At 68

Lifestyle Valerie Oke - 0
Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Hammed...
Read more
- Advertisement -