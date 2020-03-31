Timi Dakolo, Wife Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wedding anniversary with his photographer wife, Busola Dakolo.

Although, the singer confessed that he almost forgot due to coronavirus but it is better late than never.

The father of theee shared a picture showing him and his wife dressed in native attires with the caption;

“Happy wedding to Timi Dakolo and Busola Dakolo,Many more beautiful years to you guys.This corona season is making a brother Forget many . Oh I am timi Dakolo sef(see what I am saying?)Happy anniversary to Us”.



Read Also: “Use This Period Wisely” – Burna Boy Advices Nigerians On Live Video

See his post below: