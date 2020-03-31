See How Comedian AY Makun Is Celebrating His Wife’s Birthday

Nigerian comedian AY Makun has taken to his page to share a video of himself celebrating his wife Mabel who turned a year older yesterday, March 30th.

The comdeianstarted in his caption that due to the lockdown placed in Lagos in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic, he is celebrating his wife in isolation.

AY wrote;

”HAPPY ISOLATION BIRTHDAY TO MY LOVELY WIFE @realmabelmakun. GOD BLESS YOU FOR BEING A BLESSING. #stayhome #staysafe”

