Rihanna Says She Wants 4 Kids With Or Without A Partner

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Rihanna has become the first woman person to grace the cover of British Vogue in a durag for a high-fashion shoot.

In an interview with the publication, the 32-year-old opened up on her plans to start her family as well as her upcoming projects.

Read Also: ‘We Don’t Have Rihanna Money’ To Help In Fight Against COVID-19 – Casper Nyovest

Sharing her personal aspirations, she said she hopes to have ‘three or four children’ alone if she doesn’t find The One, telling the publication in its May issue: ‘Would I do it on my own? Hell yeah!’

She added: ‘I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em’.

Hailing ‘love’ as the most fundamental element in being a parent, Rihanna said: ‘Hell yeah, I feel like society makes me want to feel like ‘Oh you got it wrong …’ They diminish you as a mother, [if] there’s not a dad in your kid’s lives.

‘But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.’

On her plans to release new music, she said she’s working ‘aggressively’ on new music.

She explained: ‘I can’t say when I’m going to drop … but I am very aggressively working on music.

‘I don’t want all my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules, there’s no format, there’s nothing. There’s just good music and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.’

The singer confirmed she’s also set to explore reggae music, saying: ‘That is happening… I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.’

Rihanna explained: ‘I can’t listen to my voice, you know. Oh, I’m nervous before even getting in the car to go to something, It can be devastating.

‘And when I pull up to the red carpet, I’m like…Are you kidding me? I left the Grammys one time. Left! In the middle of my hair and make-up. My hair half up, half of my lash on…’

 

