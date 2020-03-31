Rihanna Says She Wants 4 Kids With Or Without A Partner

Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Rihanna has become the first woman person to grace the cover of British Vogue in a durag for a high-fashion shoot.

In an interview with the publication, the 32-year-old opened up on her plans to start her family as well as her upcoming projects.

Sharing her personal aspirations, she said she hopes to have ‘three or four children’ alone if she doesn’t find The One, telling the publication in its May issue: ‘Would I do it on my own? Hell yeah!’

She added: ‘I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em’.

Hailing ‘love’ as the most fundamental element in being a parent, Rihanna said: ‘Hell yeah, I feel like society makes me want to feel like ‘Oh you got it wrong …’ They diminish you as a mother, [if] there’s not a dad in your kid’s lives.

‘But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.’

On her plans to release new music, she said she’s working ‘aggressively’ on new music.

She explained: ‘I can’t say when I’m going to drop … but I am very aggressively working on music.

‘I don’t want all my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules, there’s no format, there’s nothing. There’s just good music and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.’

The singer confirmed she’s also set to explore reggae music, saying: ‘That is happening… I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.’

Rihanna explained: ‘I can’t listen to my voice, you know. Oh, I’m nervous before even getting in the car to go to something, It can be devastating.

‘And when I pull up to the red carpet, I’m like…Are you kidding me? I left the Grammys one time. Left! In the middle of my hair and make-up. My hair half up, half of my lash on…’