Politics

PDP Charges NASS To Ensure Transparency In N500bn Intervention Proposal

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

PDP Charges NASS To Ensure Transparency In N500bn Intervention Proposal

The Peoples Democratic Party has charged the national assembly to ensure transparency in the disbursement of the N500 billion...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Niger Relaxes Curfew; Asks Civil Servants To Resume

 Niger state government has asked the state civil servant to resume work and also announced a relaxation of the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Reps Seek 2-Month Free Power Supply To Nigerians

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has announced that the lower chamber is currently proposing a...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: CONCACAF Nations League Finals Postponed

The region governing body of CONCACAF Nations League has announced that the competition finals scheduled to be staged in...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: ‘Lockdown In Lagos May Be Extended’ – Sanwo-Olu

The 14-day lockdown currently being observed in Lagos may be extended, according to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The...
Read more
Valerie Oke

The Peoples Democratic Party has charged the national assembly to ensure transparency in the disbursement of the N500 billion intervention fund demanded by the federal government for the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Read AlsoOver 6,700 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In Africa

According to a statement on the official Twitter handle of the party, NASS was charged to ensure that the funds reach its intended targets and prevent diversion of the funds.

PDP wrote:

COVID-19: PDP Charges NASS To Ensure Transparency in N500bn Intervention Proposal…Worried By Fraud Allegations in FG Palliatives Pay out

The @OfficialPDPNig charges the National Assembly to comprehensively scrutinize the overall profile of the N500 billion proposed by… https://t.co/Ut8sCHORwr

… the Federal Government as intervention fund against the COVID-19 pandemic so as to ensure that the fund reached the desired target.

The party urged the legislature to examine the expenditure layout and put adequate clauses to eliminate diversion, ensure prudence as well as guarantee broad-based transparency in target-specific disbursements across all need areas in the fight against the pandemic.

The @OfficialPDPNig’s call is predicated on apprehensions in the public space over allegations of fraudulent diversion of fund in the recent disbursement of N20,000 social palliatives, with many Nigerians rejecting the figures put out by the Federal Government.

The party therefore urged the @nassnigeria to demand the Federal government to furnish it with details of how the N500bn would be spent; what amount would be spent on interventions on individuals and families as well…

… as a template that guarantees that the fund gets to the targeted vulnerable Nigerians.

The @OfficialPDPNig insists that such information should also include details of what each state of the federation gets; the parameters for allocations, the monitoring system as well as foolproof measures to plug all loopholes and check fraud.

The Federal Government needs to place these details before the @nassnigeria. This money, which is to be mopped up from various special government accounts, belongs to Nigerians. As such, the National Assembly must ensure that it is fully utilised for their wellbeing.

Furthermore, the @OfficialPDPNig called on the @nassnigeria to direct a quick investigation into allegations of fraudulent diversion of palliative money in the cash disbursement of N20,000 to some Nigerians, by the…

… Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disasters Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk.

This investigation has become imperative given allegations that the resort to cash disbursement directly by a minister instead of using cash disbursement facilities by the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN), is part of the design to manipulate the system,…

… stifle accountability and pave way for the alleged syphoning of huge chunk of the funds.

The @OfficialPDPNig urged the @nassnigeria to order the minister to immediately account for the money, given outcry by Nigerians that bulk of the fund did not get to designated beneficiaries.

 

Previous articleLagos Discharges 5 More Coronavirus Patients
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Reps Donate 2 Months’ Salaries For Fight Against COVID-19

Politics Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The members of the House of Representatives have resolved to donate their two months’ salary to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in...
Read more

Coronavirus: My Position On Economy Misundersood – Tinubu

Politics Verity Awala - 1
Bola Ahmed Tinubu National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says he hasn't called for the “literal printing of new...
Read more

Senators To Donate 50% Of Salary To Help Fight Coronavirus

Politics Olayemi Oladotun - 1
Senators in the 9th Assembly have agreed to donate fifty per cent of their salaries as financial contributions to combat the spread and treatment...
Read more

COVID-19: Buhari’s Broadcast Empty, Failed To Address Real Concerns – PDP

Politics Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The peoples Democratic party(PDP) has described president Muhammadu Buhari's national broadcast on Sunday as empty and devoid of real concerns.This was contained in a...
Read more
- Advertisement -