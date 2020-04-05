COVID-19: Osun Discharges Index Case As Oyetola Seeks 30 Days National Lockdown

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has announced that the index case of coronavirus in the state has been discharged after testing negative twice to test carried out after treatment according to Vanguard

Speaking in Oshogbo, the state capital on Sunday, he further advocated that the whole nation be under complete lock down for 30 days so as to prevent wide spread of the disease as witnessed in other European countries.

“If I have my way, I would suggest that the Federal Government shut the entire country for months to avoid Nigeria plunging into situations like those of the US and many other European countries battling seriously to save their citizens.

This not a child’s play, the lockdown is not for the interest of government officials but for the teeming populace to stay healthy and save. Chinese government lockdown the country for a month before it could defeat the deadly virus.”, he said.

The index case in the state was released from the hospital after testing negative to the virus twice as directed by the National Centre for Disease Control.