COVID-19: Buhari Orders Prompt Payment Of Salaries

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The minister for finance budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the prompt payment of salaries to civil servants as the nation battles the novel coronavirus

She made the disclosure during a media briefing shortly after the federal executive meeting which held at Aso Villa on Thursday.

She said:

“Well, he has directed that we should make sure that salaries are paid, make critical infrastructures like roads, rails are protected, as much as possible use local inputs so that we retain value within our economy. And also make sure that we have measures that protect the poor and the vulnerable.”

Coronavirus: 2,000 Persons Tested So Far – Health Minister

“This meeting was just to brief Mr. President as the situation we are in keeps evolving on a daily basis. As the health crisis gradually expands, affecting states and also the lockdown that has been ordered to help curtail expansion of the health crisis.

“The consequences of the lockdown is the additional slowing down of the economy and the measures that we need to take to mitigate the negative consequences of the slow trade and businesses”, she said.

