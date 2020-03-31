COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu Wishes El-Rufai, Bala Mohammed, Seyi Makinde Quick Recovery

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken to his official Twitter handle to wish his Oyo, Bauch and Kaduna counterparts quick recovery as they battle coronavirus.

Sanwo-Olu, in his message, noted that the country needs to start benefiting from their insight and leadership qualities.

Read Also: COVID-19: Total Shut Down Of Lagos Imminent, Says Sanwo-Olu

“I wish H.E Gov @elrufai, H.E Gov Bala Mohammed and H.E Gov @seyiamakinde who tested positive for #COVID19, a speedy and safe recovery. As leaders and co-visionaries in building Nigeria, they play critical roles and we hope to continue to benefit from their insight and leadership,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.