Coronavirus: Governor Okowa Provides Update On Delta’s Index Case

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has provided a fresh update on the State’s first Coronavirus (COVID-19) case.

Recall that on Tuesday evening, Delta State recorded its first case of the virus when the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 16 new cases.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Shares N300m To Poor Nigerians

Providing an update on the State’s first COVID-19 case, Okowa in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Wednesday morning said the patient was being treated at one of the State’s four emergency management centres, adding that contact tracing processes have also started.

See his tweet below: