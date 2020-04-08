Metro News

Soldiers Punish Lagos Residents For Flouting Stay-At-Home Order

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Some residents of Gbagada in Lagos state were reportedly made to face the law after they violated the lockdown directive by the government.

A photo going viral shows the fitness enthusiasts being punished by soldiers after they hit the streets to workout, instead of staying in their homes.

According to reports, soldiers stormed their workout session to intensify it by punishing them on Wednesday.

The government has put in efforts in enforcing the stay-at-home order and ban against social gatherings.

Information Nigeria recalls Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz were arrested and taken the court for hosting a house party with over 20 guests.

Read Also: Give Every Lagosian N25k If You Intend To Extend Lockdown -Nollywood Actor Tells Sanwo-Olu

See the full photo of the Gbagada residents exercising their bodies below:

 

