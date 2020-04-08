Entertainment

Burna Boy Reacts To Accountant General’s Office Fire Outbreak, Funke Akindele’s Arrest (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

CoronavirusOlayemi Oladotun - 0

FG Reduces 2020 Budget Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Due to the global economic realities necessitated by the Coronavirus outbreak,  the Federal Government of Nigeria has sent a...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Okowa Provides Update On Delta’s Index Case

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has provided a fresh update on the State’s first Coronavirus (COVID-19) case.Recall that...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Ethiopia Declares State Of Emergency Over Rising Cases

Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency to keep in check the spread of coronavirus in the country.Prime Minister...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Mike Adenuga Redeems N1Bn Pledge To Fight COVID-19

The Mike Adenuga Foundation has redeemed his N1 billion pledge to the Central Bank of Nigeria and private sector...
Read more
CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Popular Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy has taken to his Instagram page to make jest of Nigerians as he stated that they deserve everything happening to them.

This comes after fire gutted the Treasury House, which is the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The singer made reference to the news report as he stated that youths on Twitter should also tackle Nigerian politicians just like the way they pushed for the arrest of actress, Funke Akindele-Bello go to jail.

Read Also: House Party: Lagos State Withdraws Case Against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi

Watch the video below:

Previous articleOmokri Reacts To Fire Outbreak At Accountant General’s Office
Next articleSoldiers Punish Lagos Residents For Flouting Stay-At-Home Order
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

‘Queen Of Highlights Is Set To Blow Your Minds’ – Mercy Eke Tells Fans (Photo)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
2019 Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke has urged her fans to get ready as she is set to ‘blow...
Read more

Veteran Actor, Ukwak Asuquo, Who Played Boniface In Village Headmaster, Dies

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
The Nollywood industry has been thrown into a state of mourning as one of its members, Ukwak Asuquo has passed away.The thespian was quite...
Read more

Rapper Olamide Laments About Coronavirus (Photo)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular indigenous rapper, Olamide took to his Instagram page to lament about the ravaging coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the country.Information Nigeria recalls the rapper...
Read more

Don’t Let The Internet Rush You, Nobody Is Posting Their Failures – Ramseh Nouah Tells Fans

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Legendary Nollywood actor, Ramsey Nouah has taken out time to advise his teeming fans against getting pushed by what they see on the internet.According...
Read more
- Advertisement -