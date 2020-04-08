Burna Boy Reacts To Accountant General’s Office Fire Outbreak, Funke Akindele’s Arrest (Video)

Popular Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy has taken to his Instagram page to make jest of Nigerians as he stated that they deserve everything happening to them.

This comes after fire gutted the Treasury House, which is the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The singer made reference to the news report as he stated that youths on Twitter should also tackle Nigerian politicians just like the way they pushed for the arrest of actress, Funke Akindele-Bello go to jail.

Watch the video below: