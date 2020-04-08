Trending

Omokri Reacts To Fire Outbreak At Accountant General’s Office

By Olayemi Oladotun

Popular human rights activist, Reno Omokri has reacted to the news of a fire outbreak at the office of the Accountant General of the Federation in Abuja on Wednesday.

Reacting to the fire outbreak, Reno queried why there was no fire outbreak when there was beehive of activities in the building, only to now get burnt when everyone was at home due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read: Fire Guts Accountant-General’s Office In Abuja (Photos)

Reno went on to query the coincidence in the building getting burnt a day after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demanded an audit into the subsidy regime under President Muhammadu Buhari.

See his tweets below:

