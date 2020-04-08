Omokri Reacts To Fire Outbreak At Accountant General’s Office

Popular human rights activist, Reno Omokri has reacted to the news of a fire outbreak at the office of the Accountant General of the Federation in Abuja on Wednesday.

Reacting to the fire outbreak, Reno queried why there was no fire outbreak when there was beehive of activities in the building, only to now get burnt when everyone was at home due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Reno went on to query the coincidence in the building getting burnt a day after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demanded an audit into the subsidy regime under President Muhammadu Buhari.

See his tweets below:

There is a #CoronaVirus lockdown in Abuja and the Accountant General’s office burnt down? This is an office that didn’t burn when it was a beehive of activities, only to burn when it became a ghost town? What are the odds? An accident? Very fishy!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 8, 2020

The fire in the Accountant General’s office started a day after @OfficialPDPNig called for an audit into the so called subsidy regime that General @MBuhari’s government claims to have spent over ₦2 trillion on? How convenient! Who is fooling who? #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 8, 2020