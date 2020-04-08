Metro News

House Party: Lagos State Withdraws Case Against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Lagos State Government has withdrawn the charges filed against the singer, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and former governorship candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi.

Both men alongside the politician’s wife were arraigned before a Magistrate court in Ogba today for flouting social distancing order of the government.

One of the defense counsel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), who spoke to journalists after their arraignment, said the government decided to withdraw the charges after the singer and the politician agreed to tender an apology to the President, Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

House Party: Naira Marley Surrenders To Police; To Be arraigned In Court

They were arrested for attending a house party organized by actress Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband at their Amen estate residence on Sunday, April 5th. Funke and her hubby were arraigned on Monday, April 6th and sentenced to 14 days community service. They were also fined N100, 000 each.

