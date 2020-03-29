Trending

Covid-19: Dangote’s Test Result Revealed

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Osun State Announces Total Lockdown

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has announced a total lockdown in Osun State, just after the state recorded its second case...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 0

Pastor Demands $100k As Transport Fare To Hell To Kill Coronavirus

Paseka Motsoeneng, a South African clergy known also as Pastor Mboro, has reportedly as for money so he can...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Medical Director At UCH Ibadan Tests Positive

Prof Jesse A. Otegbayo, the Medical Director of the University College Hospital Ibadan,  has tested positive for the novel...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

BREAKING: Buhari To Make Nationwide Broadcast 7pm

 President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday evening make a live broadcast to the country.Femi Adesina, the spokesperson to the...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Immigration Boss, Muhammed Babandede Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Barely 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir-El Rufai announced that he has tested positive for...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Aliko Dangote
Africa’s Richest Man, Aliko Dangote

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has joined the growing league of elites to have undertaken the coronavirus test.

Sharing his test result via his official Twitter handle on Sunday, he shared that he came out negative.

Read AlsoImmigration Boss, Muhammed Babandede Tests Positive For Coronavirus

This became necessary following reports that he may have come in contact with some Nigerian leaders who tested positive for the disease.

He wrote:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being. As a global citizen and business leader, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came back NEGATIVE. (1/2)

Previous articleHushpuppi Attacks Churchgoers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Next articleSanwo-Olu Celebrates Tinubu At 68
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Only Those Whose Time Has Come Will Die – Pastor Adeboye

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has stated that he has received a new message from...
Read more

Lagosians Bemoan Lack Of Essential Commodities At Emergency Market

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
The Lagos state government has kick-started the operation of emergency markets across the state as a palliative means, following the shut down of major...
Read more

Aisha Buhari Reacts As El-Rufai Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Nigerian first lady, Aisha Buhari has expressed sadness over the coronavirus status of the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.Read Also: Fani-Kayode Reacts As...
Read more

Coronavirus: Okonjo-Iweala Speaks On Religious Gatherings, Social Distancing

Trending Michael Isaac - 0
Nigerian finance and economic expert, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reacted to reports of several religious and social gatherings across many African states.Taking to Twitter, she...
Read more
- Advertisement -