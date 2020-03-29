Covid-19: Dangote’s Test Result Revealed

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has joined the growing league of elites to have undertaken the coronavirus test.

Sharing his test result via his official Twitter handle on Sunday, he shared that he came out negative.

This became necessary following reports that he may have come in contact with some Nigerian leaders who tested positive for the disease.

He wrote:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being. As a global citizen and business leader, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came back NEGATIVE. (1/2)