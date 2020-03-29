Trending

Aisha Buhari Reacts As El-Rufai Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Immigration Boss, Muhammed Babandede Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Barely 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir-El Rufai announced that he has tested positive for...
Read more
SportsValerie Oke - 0

Ighalo Wins First Manchester United Award

Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo has picked up his first Manchester United awards following his loan move to the theatre...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Ogun Closes Borders; Bans Interstate Travels For 2 Weeks

The Ogun State Government has announced the closure of its borders with neighbouring states and the Republic of Benin.Enforcement of...
Read more
Special ReportsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Nigerians Adjusting To Ban On Social, Religious Gathering

To contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos, the State Government ordered civil servants from level 1-12 to...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 29th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Benue State...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Aisha Buhari
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari

Nigerian first lady, Aisha Buhari has expressed sadness over the coronavirus status of the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Read AlsoFani-Kayode Reacts As Buhari Receives COVID-19 Updates From Health Minister

Speaking via her official Twitter handle shortly after the news broke out, she wished him a speedy recovery and assures him of continuous prayers.

She wrote:

Gov. Nasir, I am deeply touched by the news of your Covid 19 status. On behalf of my family, I extend our sincere prayers for your quick recovery. I want to assure you that with collective effort we will overcome it. In Shaa Allah !

Allah ya bamu lafiya gaba daya.

Previous articleActress Kate Henshaw Reacts To Video Of Trader Washing His Goods In Gutter Water
Next articleCOVID-19: 90 Arrested For Setting Police Station Ablaze In Katsina
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Okonjo-Iweala Speaks On Religious Gatherings, Social Distancing

Trending Michael Isaac - 0
Nigerian finance and economic expert, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reacted to reports of several religious and social gatherings across many African states.Taking to Twitter, she...
Read more

COVID-19: I Hope Ignorance Will Not Kill Africans – Comedian Ali Baba

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Comedian AliBaba has raised the alarm that he hopes ignorance will not kill Africans as the coronavirus pandemic gathers momentum in the region.According to...
Read more

Fani-Kayode Reacts As Buhari Receives COVID-19 Updates From Health Minister

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation has lambasted president Muhammadu Buhari after his media aides shared photos of his briefings with the...
Read more

Omokri Reacts As Buhari Receives COVID-19 Updates From Health Minister

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator and chieftain of the people's Democratic Party(PDP) has described the now-viral video of the minister for health,...
Read more
- Advertisement -