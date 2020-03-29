Aisha Buhari Reacts As El-Rufai Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Nigerian first lady, Aisha Buhari has expressed sadness over the coronavirus status of the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle shortly after the news broke out, she wished him a speedy recovery and assures him of continuous prayers.

She wrote:

Gov. Nasir, I am deeply touched by the news of your Covid 19 status. On behalf of my family, I extend our sincere prayers for your quick recovery. I want to assure you that with collective effort we will overcome it. In Shaa Allah !

Allah ya bamu lafiya gaba daya.