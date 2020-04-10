Jude Okoye Reacts As Governors Relax Religious Gatherings For Easter

Former Psquare manager, Jude Okoye has raised some sensitive questions following reports that some state governors have begun move to relax the ban on religious gatherings to enable a blissful Easter celebration.

Some of the questions Okoye raised in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Friday includes asking for “who baked our brains in this part of the world.”

“You are giving a break from the lockdown for religious engagements? Are we all mad in this country? Or you don’t know that your so-called “break” might take the 2weeks we endured locked indoors back to zero? What’s wrong with us as a people? Who baked our brains?”