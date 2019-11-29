Jude Okoye Celebrates Daughter As She Turns Five (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Jude Okoye
Talent Manager Jude Okoye

Popular Nigerian talent manager Jude Okoye has celebrated her daughter as she is celebrating her birthday today.

The talent manager who has managed the now-defunct boy group, P-square before they broke apart has shared beautiful words to celebrate his daughter.

Jude celebrated her by sharing photos of her to Instagram.

Sharing the photos, he captioned it: “Happy 5th birthday to my angel Emma Adanna Okoye. May the Good Lord keep blessing and showering you with good health and all you desire in life. Mummy and Daddy’s angel”

See Photos Here:

Jude Okoye
Jude’s Post
Jude Okoye
More Photos

 

