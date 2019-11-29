Andy Ruiz Will Defeat Anthony Joshua Again: Tyson Fury

Former heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has backed current heavyweight champion of the world, Andy Ruiz Jr in his fight against Anthony Joshua this December.

According to reports, about 40m dollars will be shared between both fighters and the pair set to put the WBA, WBO and IBF titles on the line.

Fury, still undefeated as a boxer, who watched the contest with keen interest, believes the belts will be going back to Ruiz.

I see it going pretty much similar to the first fight,” Fury said on the True Geordie podcast.