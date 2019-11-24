Anthony Joshua Arrives Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Rematch Against Ruiz Jr

Former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has arrived Saudi Arabia ahead of rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Anthony Joshua says he will “reign again” in the heavyweight division, after suffering his first professional defeat this summer.

Also Read: Anthony Joshua Gifts DJ Cuppy Customized Diamond Jewelry (Photos)

Joshua’s fight with underdog Andy Ruiz Jr in New York was stopped in the seventh round during their bout on 1 June at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Mexican fighter will who has also only lost once in his career will have a chance to prove his victory against Joshua was not a fluke on December 7.

See post below: